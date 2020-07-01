د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta Football Association Launches €1.4 Million Financial Aid Package To Help Domestic Clubs Post COVID-19

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Domestic football is being injected with an unprecedented €1.4 million financial aid package to help clubs address the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The package was approved by the Malta Football Association Executive Committee earlier today and includes a set of measures to make sure that the domestic football landscape remains stable and healthy leading into next season.

“Apart from own resources, the Association is banking on the recently-unveiled FIFA Covid Relief Plan to allocate over €540,000 to clubs in direct financial grants,” the MFA said in a press release.

Moreover, Premier League clubs who competed in the 2019/20 season will be given €15,000 each for a total of €210,000.

Clubs in the remaining divisions as well as Women’s and Futsal clubs will also benefit from the financial package. 

The MFA also stated that the equivalent of 10% of this amount will be paid directly to club nurseries for youth development purposes.

The financial package will also cover other schemes including a development pot rewarding young players for playtime, a pitch maintenance scheme, an administrators’ scheme and subsidised subscription to match data and analysis software for clubs participating in the Premier and Challenge League.

It also includes a guaranteed gate income of just under €300,000 should football activity be allowed to resume normally with public attendance.

As with most industries in Malta, football was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic with an MFA survey indicating that Premier League clubs lost “an average of €114,200 over and above projected costs.”

This average reached €53,120 for Division One clubs, €43,600 for Division Two clubs and €33,700 for Division Three clubs.

The new unprecedented financial aid package will hopefully give Maltese football a much-needed boost just in time for the beginning of next season.

Tag a footballer

READ NEXT: 'Baseless, Incorrect And Defamatory': Floriana FC Hits Out At 'Malicious Attack' By Valletta

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK