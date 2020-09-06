Malta Draws With Latvia After Conceding Clumsy Own Goal In UEFA Nations League Fixture 

The Malta national team robbed themselves of a win tonight after conceding an own goal against UEFA Nations League opponents Latvia resulting in a 1-1 draw.

It was a promising start for the boys in red who took an early lead following a calculated cross from Joseph Mbong to Kyrian Nwoko who swept it past the keeper, giving Malta an early 15th-minute lead at Ta’ Qali.

However, Malta’s lead was short-lived as the team let down their guard and struggled to get the ball out of their own half resulting in a clumsy own goal by Matthew Guillaumier to give Latvia the equalizer.