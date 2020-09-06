Malta Draws With Latvia After Conceding Clumsy Own Goal In UEFA Nations League Fixture
The Malta national team robbed themselves of a win tonight after conceding an own goal against UEFA Nations League opponents Latvia resulting in a 1-1 draw.
It was a promising start for the boys in red who took an early lead following a calculated cross from Joseph Mbong to Kyrian Nwoko who swept it past the keeper, giving Malta an early 15th-minute lead at Ta’ Qali.
However, Malta’s lead was short-lived as the team let down their guard and struggled to get the ball out of their own half resulting in a clumsy own goal by Matthew Guillaumier to give Latvia the equalizer.
The second half proved highly uneventful for both sides who didn’t manage to find the net amidst spells of rainy weather that saw out the last minutes of the match.
Despite the disappointing draw, Malta’s team showed promise and kept the Latvian side away from the net and far from a win despite being the favourites heading into the match.
The Malta national team will now enjoy some downtime before returning to national duties to face Group D1 opponents Andorra on October 10th.
What did you make of tonight’s performance? Let us know in the comments below