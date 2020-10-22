Malta Crowned FIFA’s Biggest Climber In World Rankings After Not Losing Four Games In A Row

د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta has jumped six places up in the FIFA world rankings courtesy of a four-game streak where the country recorded no losses.

As such, Malta has been labelled the “biggest climber of the month” by the international governing body – a well-deserved title given the recent spell of success the team has experienced.

A friendly 2-0 win against Gibraltar earlier this month followed by a late 1-0 goal against Latvia in the UEFA Nations League matchup budged up the country’s rankings to 180 out of a total of 210.

Malta also drew with Andorra in their first Nations League matchup.

Malta is now one place ahead of Liechtenstein (who dropped one place) and just one behind Cuba who is ranked 179th.

 

The national team has also jumped to second place in Group D of the Nations League and is currently on a four-game undefeated streak, the first time the team has been undefeated since 1981.

Malta is on a well-deserved break before facing Liechtenstein in a friendly on 11th November and then resuming Nations League duties with a second-round matchup against Andorra on the 14th and Faroe Islands on the 17th.

