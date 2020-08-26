Luxol St Andrews Becomes First-Ever Maltese Futsal Team To Directly Qualify For Champions League Main Round

Luxol St Andrews has become the first Maltese futsal club to qualify for the UEFA Futsal Champions League.

Following a stellar performance last year, capped with a 5-0 win against FC Fiorentino in the preliminary rounds, the Maltese futsal team was granted direct access to the main round of the Champions League by the UEFA governing body.

As a result, Luxol St Andrews has reached an incredible milestone by becoming the first-ever Maltese club to participate in the main round of the UEFA Futsal Champions League.

“Lots ​of ​dedication ​and ​countless ​hours ​of ​hard ​work ​have ​once ​again ​paid off​,” the futsal club said in a Facebook post as it celebrated the good news.

The Luxol side had a highly fruitful 2019 campaign in which they were named group winners of the UCL preliminary rounds in Tromso, Norway.

The club also achieved the same result in 2017 in Linz, Austria, chalking up the necessary coefficient to see them participate directly in the main round of the UCL.

The main rounds are expected to be played between 12th and 17th January with the final taking place in Minsk, Belarus in April 2021.

