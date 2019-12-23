د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Juventus Is Coming To Malta For A Four Day Intense Training Academy For Young Footballers

Author profile image

By

2
Article Featured Image

Juventus are coming to Malta!

Well kinda. The players of Juventus won’t be coming but members representing the club will as they train young footballers to perform like a Juventus star this coming April.

Juventus Academy Malta will be holding its first football training camp at the Luxol Sports Ground on Friday 10th April 2020.

Between Monday 6th April to Friday 10th, children aged 6 to 16 will be training under the guise of professional coaches as they learn how to master the skills and le zebre.

This a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity can help boost the confidence of young Maltese footballers looking to make a career out of the beautiful game…

… but it comes at a price.

The academy will cost a total of €180 which includes 4 hours of professional coaching for 5 days, daily lunch, and perhaps the coolest gift of all (depending on whether you’re a Juve fan or not) an official Juventus kit.

Juventus might not be coming to Malta, but Malta might soon be going to Juventus thanks to this great opportunity.

Just follow this link to sign up.

Tag someone who needs to attend this training academy next year

 

READ NEXT: World-Touring Maltese Stunt Drivers To Introduce New Car And Trick At One Of Europe's Biggest Events

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK