Juventus Is Coming To Malta For A Four Day Intense Training Academy For Young Footballers

Well kinda. The players of Juventus won’t be coming but members representing the club will as they train young footballers to perform like a Juventus star this coming April.

Between Monday 6th April to Friday 10th, children aged 6 to 16 will be training under the guise of professional coaches as they learn how to master the skills and le zebre.

This a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity can help boost the confidence of young Maltese footballers looking to make a career out of the beautiful game…

… but it comes at a price.

The academy will cost a total of €180 which includes 4 hours of professional coaching for 5 days, daily lunch, and perhaps the coolest gift of all (depending on whether you’re a Juve fan or not) an official Juventus kit.

Juventus might not be coming to Malta, but Malta might soon be going to Juventus thanks to this great opportunity.

Just follow this link to sign up.

