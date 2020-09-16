Juventus Academy Back In Action As Maltese Children Get A Chance To Train Like The Pros

Italian Serie A Champions Juventus FC is hosting its first-ever training camp for children in Malta this week.

A total of 120 boys and girls are getting a chance to experience what it is like to train the “Juventus way” with an intensive five-day camp tackling the technical and mental aspects of the beautiful game.

While Ronaldo isn’t here in person, the club has sent down three Juventus Academy coaches, Pierfilippo Zanichelli, Antoni Delfino and Nicolo Sarti, as well as the Head of Juventus’ Training Experience project himself, Giuseppe Cedro.

Together, these elite coaches have the experience and pedigree to train young tykes and transform them into dribbling machines, paving the way for the future of football in Malta.

The training camp is currently being held at Luxol St. Andrew’s football grounds and, hopefully, it will be the home of many more Juventus training camps in the future.