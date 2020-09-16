د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Juventus Academy Back In Action As Maltese Children Get A Chance To Train Like The Pros

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Italian Serie A Champions Juventus FC is hosting its first-ever training camp for children in Malta this week.

A total of 120 boys and girls are getting a chance to experience what it is like to train the “Juventus way” with an intensive five-day camp tackling the technical and mental aspects of the beautiful game.

While Ronaldo isn’t here in person, the club has sent down three Juventus Academy coaches, Pierfilippo Zanichelli, Antoni Delfino and Nicolo Sarti, as well as the Head of Juventus’ Training Experience project himself, Giuseppe Cedro.

Together, these elite coaches have the experience and pedigree to train young tykes and transform them into dribbling machines, paving the way for the future of football in Malta.

The training camp is currently being held at Luxol St. Andrew’s football grounds and, hopefully, it will be the home of many more Juventus training camps in the future. 

Tag a footballer

READ NEXT: Maltese-American Basketball Player Signs Rookie Contract With Professional French Side 

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK