It’s The Super Bowl Baby! Where To Watch America’s Biggest Sporting Event In Malta This Weekend
Never mind the US; one of the biggest sporting events of the year anywhere is happening this weekend, and there are only a select few places in Malta that will be showing it on the big screen.
It’s Super Bowl weekend! No, we’re not talking about the bowling alley over in Paceville, we’re talking about the Super Bowl, played over in America with shoulder pads, a pigskin and plenty of adverts to keep you more entertained than the game itself.
Super Bowl 54 is being played in Miami on Sunday 2nd February at 6:30 pm ET between AFC Champions the Kansas City Chiefs and NFC Champions the San Francisco 49ers.
That means the game starts at 12:30am in Malta… on a Monday morning.
While many of us might not want to catch the show that evening (or rather, early morning), some of us will, and they’ll have a harder time finding somewhere to watch the SB in Malta than they will actually staying up all night for it.
Thankfully, there are a select few places that will keep their doors open all night for football lovers, and here they are in all their glory!
1. The Thirsty Barber, St Julian’s
NFL Malta has partnered up with The Thirsty Barber to show the Super Bowl showdown on their big screen.
€5 will get you a standard ticket, but for a cheeky €10, you’ll get entry and two Super Bowl-themed cocktails.
View this post on Instagram
2. Surfside, Sliema
Sliema’s favourite seaside hangout will once again stay open until the early hours of the morning to meet all your Super Bowl needs.
In addition to free entry, Surfside also has a killer €29 deal with unlimited chicken wings and beer all night long!
3. Balluta Bar, Sliema
This quaint Sliema bar is the home of American sports in Malta, so you know the Super Bowl is going to be one of its biggest nights of the year.
For that reason alone, it’s already sold out, but is that going to stop you from watching the Chiefs beat the 49ers?
4. The Smokehouse, Gżira
Special offers are being served up from midnight till the very final whistle at the Gżira establishment, with everything for four-person chicken wing bowls to massively shareable portions of potato skin dippers and sweet potato chips. Oh, and whenever you buy three beers, you get the fourth one for free!
Book in advance… and maybe take Monday off while you’re at it.