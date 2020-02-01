It’s The Super Bowl Baby! Where To Watch America’s Biggest Sporting Event In Malta This Weekend

Never mind the US; one of the biggest sporting events of the year anywhere is happening this weekend, and there are only a select few places in Malta that will be showing it on the big screen.

It’s Super Bowl weekend! No, we’re not talking about the bowling alley over in Paceville, we’re talking about the Super Bowl, played over in America with shoulder pads, a pigskin and plenty of adverts to keep you more entertained than the game itself.

Super Bowl 54 is being played in Miami on Sunday 2nd February at 6:30 pm ET between AFC Champions the Kansas City Chiefs and NFC Champions the San Francisco 49ers.

That means the game starts at 12:30am in Malta… on a Monday morning.

While many of us might not want to catch the show that evening (or rather, early morning), some of us will, and they’ll have a harder time finding somewhere to watch the SB in Malta than they will actually staying up all night for it.

Thankfully, there are a select few places that will keep their doors open all night for football lovers, and here they are in all their glory!