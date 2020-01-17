Hopeful Malta Fall At The Hands Of Turkish Opponents At European Water Polo Finals

Malta’s national water polo team is currently battling it out in Group C of the 2020 European Championship Finals but things haven’t gone quite as planned as the 13-man squad first fell to Spain on Tuesday….

… and lost to an equally-matched Turkey yesterday.

Though Spain was always considered to be an uphill battle for our boys, Turkey was seen as a team of equal talent and a possible victory.

Malta got off to a slow start ending the quarter with a 1 – 5 deficit. The second quarter wasn’t any more promising and ended 3 – 4. Adjustments at halftime reaped some benefits and saw the last two quarters go in Malta’s favour with a score of 2 – 1 and 4 – 3 respectively. However, this surge was not enough to make up for the overall deficit.

The final score was Malta 10, Turkey 13.

Team Malta will go on to face Hungary tomorrow in their final matchup of Group C.