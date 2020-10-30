He Did It! Fabio Spiteri Completes 1,000km Cycle Around Sicily In Just Over Two Days

Maltese triathlete Fabio Spiteri has completed the incredible task of cycling around Sicily in just two days and eight hours.

Fabio finished his 1,000 km cycle in Pozzallo earlier today – the same location he set off two days ago.

“Nailed it! Around Sicily in two days and eight hours,” he said as he crossed the finish line.

Fabio, who also holds Malta’s national triple ironman record, initially set out to complete the cycle in just 48 hours and would have become the third man in history to do so.

However, a spell of bad weather and a nighttime curfew in Sicily prevented the cyclist from staying on track.

Nonetheless, Fabio preserved and managed to complete the 1,00km cycle in an incredibly impressive time.