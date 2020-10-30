He Did It! Fabio Spiteri Completes 1,000km Cycle Around Sicily In Just Over Two Days
Maltese triathlete Fabio Spiteri has completed the incredible task of cycling around Sicily in just two days and eight hours.
Fabio finished his 1,000 km cycle in Pozzallo earlier today – the same location he set off two days ago.
“Nailed it! Around Sicily in two days and eight hours,” he said as he crossed the finish line.
Fabio, who also holds Malta’s national triple ironman record, initially set out to complete the cycle in just 48 hours and would have become the third man in history to do so.
However, a spell of bad weather and a nighttime curfew in Sicily prevented the cyclist from staying on track.
Nonetheless, Fabio preserved and managed to complete the 1,00km cycle in an incredibly impressive time.
More important than the race itself, is the cause behind it.
Fabio is raising money for various animal shelters around Malta and has amassed over €13,000 so far.
“Keep donating for animal shelters,” he said.
Many have taken to social media to congratulate Fabio on his Herculean feat.
Though the challenge might be over, there’s still plenty of time to donate to the great cause via one of the methods below.
SMS Donation
50617312 for €2.33
50618075 for €4.66
50618923 for €6.99
50619260 for €11.65
PayPal
https://paypal.me/pools/c/8sTBPbudP9
Revolut
+356 9981 6248
