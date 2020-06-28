From His Beloved ‘Rock’ To His Dedicated Parents, Heroic Neil Agius Sends Love To All Those Who Supported Him

Malta’s favourite herculean hero Neil Agius has taken to Facebook to express his gratitude towards all those who helped him achieve his remarkable feat of swimming from Sicily to Malta in just 28 hours and six minutes.

Agius became the second man in history to complete the swim and did it in record-breaking time. But it’s clear that his feat isn’t his alone and the swimmer and anti-pollution activist has taken to a heartfelt Facebook post to thank his incredible team and partner.

“Wow, I don’t even know where to begin. I knew we were going on an incredible adventure, but it surpassed all my expectations,” he said.

Agius also unknowingly answered some burning questions about his swim including how he managed to eat while in water.

“I had three different smoothies to choose from, all giving me enough energy to keep me going,” he said when thanking CEO and founder of Dr Juice Malta, John Winfield.

Those who accompanied Agius on his gruelling journey also included renowned local photographer Kurt Arrigo and two doctors to keep his health in check.

But it wasn’t just the doctors who had Agius’ life in their hands. Everyone that was present for the 28-hour journey had a role to play whether it was navigating, motivating or swimming side-by-side with the athlete.

At the centre of it all was Agius’ partner, Lara Vella, who had been supporting his initiative since day one.

“She is my rock, she never leaves the rib and is by my side every step of the way sending me energy, courage and strength,” Agius said.

“She also has to put up with me being exhausted to do anything fun for months leading up to the swim. I wouldn’t be able to do these challenges without her.”

Agius swam for #WaveOfChange, an anti-plastic pollution campaign, which calls on the public to gather three items of litter from the sea to raise awareness of the harm such neglect causes to our environment.

Though the incredible swim is over, the journey to change the world has just begun.

“Last but not least thank you to everyone who has been following our journey and taking on the challenge. We are nowhere near done, we have just started so stay tuned,” Agius signed off.

Lovin Malta covered Neil’s incredible journey and a documentary on this record-breaking feat will be coming out soon.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Debattista

