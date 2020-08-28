Fresh Blood Brought In To Boost Malta Squad In UEFA Nations League Matches

Paul Mbong, Shaun Dimech, Neil Tabone, Enrico Pepe and Teddy Teuma have all been awarded their first senior call-ups as Malta is set to play the Faroe Islands next Thursday.

A select few young and promising players have been called up to form part of the squad that will represent Malta at the UEFA Nations League group matches next week.

While all young newcomers earned their call following promising football progress, for Teuma and Pepe, the occasion will prove to be of particular significance given that the two were awarded Maltese citizenship just days before their national team debut.

In fact, next week’s Nations League showdowns will mark a first for many on the Malta side, including new head coach Devis Mangia who will be making his debut later than expected following the cancellation of several friendlies in light of COVID-19.

The away match will also be one of redemption against the equally-matched the Faroe Islands who handed Malta a 1-0 defeat last year, adding to the pressure for Mangia to perform in his debut.

Mangia has not made many changes from the squad he selected for the training programme in July but will trim his squad to 23 players before departing for the Faroe Islands on Tuesday.

Following their bout abroad, Malta will face Latvia on September 6th at Ta Qali National Stadium.

