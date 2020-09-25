Floriana Eliminated From Europa League As FC Flora Win On Penalties

Malta’s Floriana FC has been eliminated from the Europa League after losing to Estonian team FC Flora on penalties.

Following a goalless third qualifying round, FC Flora emerged victorious with a 4-2 lead in the penalty shoot-out.

But the boys in green didn’t go down without a fight.

Floriana FC had two shots on target and another seven off target. FC Flora, on the other hand, had four on target and five off target.

Earlier this month, Floriana had beat out Northern Ireland’s Linfield FC in the second qualifying round of the Europa League, earning them star-status in Malta.

Despite the fact that the Europa Cup is now out of reach for the boys in green, Malta’s still insanely proud of them.