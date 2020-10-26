Fabio Spiteri Sets Off To Sicily Days Before Historic 1,000km Cycle For Animal Shelters

Leading triathlete Fabio Spiteri has arrived in Sicily days before he embarks on his monumental challenge of cycling 1,000km around the island in just 48 hours. The Maltese man of steel has been preparing for months for his big challenge which will make him the third person in history to complete the incredible feat.

The gruelling challenge will push Spiteri’s body to the utmost extreme by having to sit in the same position for two days – something which will put an enormous amount of pressure on his lower back and shoulders. But the seasoned athlete is no stranger to pain having completed several Ironman events and even holding the national record for the triple ironman. Nonetheless, “Cycling Round Sicily” might just be his toughest challenge as of yet with many, including his son, offering words of encouragement before his big day.

More important than the race itself is the cause behind it. The event has been dedicated to raising funds and awareness for animal shelters around Malta and Gozo to help with their daily costs and upkeep.