Euro Football Championship Postponed To 2021 Because Of COVID-19 Pandemic

The Euro 2020 Championship has been postponed to next year amidst developments of the coronavirus pandemic.

The news was announced early today by the Norwegian FA following an emergency video conference held by UEFA and all major stakeholders.

Euro 2020 has been postponed until 2021 according to the Norwegian FA. More here ➡️ https://t.co/pTF0Ce0xKc pic.twitter.com/Htc4GqYK8e — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) March 17, 2020

The tournament was due to take place from 12 June-12 July this year at 12 venues across Europe.

However, following concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, the decision was made to postpone the tournament to 2021, from 11 June to 11 July.

UEFA’s Nations League and the European Under-21 Championships are also scheduled to take place next summer.

