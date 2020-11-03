End Of An Era: Football Legend Michael Mifsud Will Play His Last Game For Malta Next Week

Maltese footballing legend Michael Mifsud will play his last game for the national team in a friendly against Liechtenstein next Wednesday.

Mifsud is widely considered to be one of the best football players to wear the national kit and holds the title of the most-capped player with 142 appearances and leading goal scorer with 41 goals.

The Malta Football Association has called up Mifsud to play in a friendly against Lichenstein next week – a fitting ending for the local legend who once scored five goals against Lichenstein back in 2008.

“All the games I’ve played for the national team are nice memories… every game, every second you play matters,” Mifsud had said in an interview with the MFA.

“I’ve always been honoured to represent my country and proud with what I have achieved. I wish to thank everyone, especially those who helped me to achieve this. It’s a very special thing.”

With his illustrious 20-year career with the national team coming to a close, Mifsud’s biggest footballing feat is undoubtedly the time when he netted two goals with Coventry FC against English Premier League giants Manchester United in a Carling Cup matchup at Old Trafford.

The 39-year-old will put on the kit for the last time next Wednesday with the hope of stretching his 41 goal record for Malta a bit further.

The national team will also play Andorra and the Faroe Islands on 14th and 17th November respectively as part of its UEFA Nations League duties.

Share this post to congratulate Michael Mifsud on his career