Dr Juice Teams Up With Die-Hard Skaters To Bring New Lease Of Life To Buġibba Skatepark

A group of passionate young skaters has teamed up with popular juice bar Dr Juice to clean up and restore a makeshift skatepark in Buġibba.

The youths have dedicated countless hours over the past few months in turning the rundown park into a hub for skaters and bikers alike.

They’ve even gone to the extent of building their own concrete ramps and some younger kids even christened the park with its very own sign…

They have now organised a clean-up event for next Saturday in collaboration with Dr Juice.

“Some skating champs put a lot of effort and money out of their own pocket to bring this place back to life so they and young people can enjoy it again and we want to help,” the event page reads.

The popular juice bar has organised a ‘Skatepark Cleanup’ to help the local skateboarding and BMX champs clean and restore the park.

Dr Juice will be providing music, juice and food for everyone who comes to help clean up the park.

They’ll also be helping the youths finish building their halfpipe and begin works on a seating area.

But they aren’t the only company to reach out to the kids of the park. Local businesses and the wider community have stepped up and offered their help in any way they can so that together they can build a park that children and adults can enjoy themselves.

Meanwhile, St Paul’s Bay mayor Alfred Grima confirmed with Lovin Malta that the council held a meeting with Environment Minister Jose Herrera last year, during which they discussed finding a suitable area that can cater for skating and BMX.

