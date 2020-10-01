Depiro Basketball Sign Former US Division One Athlete For Upcoming Season

Depiro Basketball Club has signed a former United States division one athlete to their squad for the upcoming season.

Forward Marlon Sierra put pen to paper for the Maltese side as they prepare for the 2020/21 season which will begin on 24th October.

Sierra joins Depiro after playing two seasons for Bowling Green State University, a public research university in Ohio that competes in the top-tier of college sports in the US.

With the Falcons, Sierra averaged 3.8 points and 4.5 rebounds and 0.4 assists for a total of 101 points over 33 games.

“I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to play in Europe for Depiro Basketball,” the forward said following his signing.

“I’m looking forward to working with my teammates and coaches to achieve one goal and one goal only, to win a championship.”

The 6-7 forward sets Depiro for a strong season ahead and is a statement that the club has expectations to take home the top prizes this season.

