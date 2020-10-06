Depiro Basketball Beefs Up Senior Squad With Signing Of 6’10 US Forward 

Depiro Basketball is building up a mean roster for the upcoming season following the signing of several former NCAA Division One athletes, including its most recent acquisition, a 6’10 forward from High Point University.

Cliff Thomas joins Depiro’s senior squad following a four-year stint with the High Point Panthers where he ended his senior year logging an average of 14 minutes played with a 53.3% field goal percentage, 5.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.4 assists and 0.9 blocks.

“I’m very grateful to the organisation and coach James for allowing me to be a part of the Depiro family. I’m excited to get started here and get better day after day with my teammates and win!” he said on Facebook.

Thomas will be playing overseas for the first time in his career and gravitated towards Malta after Depiro signed former Wales head coach James Bamfield.

“I know it’s Coach James’ first year here and I know he wants us to be the best in the league and I know from my experience that the winning mentality starts with setting the tone and holding guys accountable before the season even starts, so that’s what we plan to do.”

Depiro Basketball has been highly active in recruitment over the past few weeks and most recently signed forward Marlon Sierra, another NCAA D1 athlete who played two seasons for Bowling Green State University.

