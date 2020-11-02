د . إAEDSRر . س

Cream Of The Crop! Malta’s Teenage Football Sensation Haley Bugeja Just Bagged Herself Another Massive Honour

She might just be 16 years old, but Haley Bugeja hasn’t stopped making undeniable and unstoppable waves ever since she joined Italy’s Sassuolo Calcio.

Now, a mere couple of weeks after scoring a beautiful goal against Florentina San Gimignano and inching closer to becoming the league’s top scorer, Bugeja has been given the awesome accolade she deserves; Serie A’s female player of the month!

The league’s fan page took to Instagram yesterday to celebrate the Maltese “super” starlet’s accomplishment on the first day of the month, congratulating her on the well-deserved title.

Sassuolo are in the midst of a great season opening, currently placed second and just two points away from leaders Juventus.

And with the last five matches all being wins, the Italian team has Haley Bugeja’s scoring chops to thank!

