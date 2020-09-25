COVID-19 Positive Neptunes Water Polo Player Suspended After Attending Game Post-Swabbing

A Neptunes water polo player who tested positive for COVID-19 has been suspended with immediate effect until the end of the season.

The decision to suspend the player was taken by the club following a matchup between Sliema and Neptunes. The player had taken a swab test prior to the match and decided to participate despite not receiving his results.

“The player involved had a swab before taking part in the abovementioned game instead of isolating himself immediately,” the Aquatic Sports Association said in a press release.

A senior team staff member of Neptunes WPSC also handed in his resignation following the incident.

“In addition, a member of the senior team staff has tendered his resignation and, pending the Club’s decision in this respect, shall no longer form part of the senior team staff until the end of the season,” the waterpolo club said.

As a result, the ASA has suspended both the Premier and First Division competition and will “carefully address the most appropriate way forward in the current circumstances.”

All players and staff members from Neptunes WPSC are currently in quarantine.

Neptunes and San Giljan were scheduled to meet in the best of three finals on September 29th.

What do you think of the decision? Comment below

