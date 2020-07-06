Christian ‘Ċoqqos’ Schembri Takes Scott Dixon To 10 Rounds In Exciting, Non-Stop Action Win Last Night

د . إAEDSRر . س

It was a fight to remember for Christian ‘Ċoqqos’ Schembri who closed the chapter in his trilogy bout against former Scottish Commonwealth boxing champion Scott Dixon with a win last night.

Schembri took the former champion the full 10 rounds, throwing punch after punch against the tactful and defence-driven Dixon.

Although the former Commonwealth champion managed to land a few good left hooks, it wasn’t enough to break down Schembri’s work ethic which was the defining factor in his win at Montekristo last night.

“Victory tastes so sweet! Bagged a win tonight against a local rival with a good performance,” Schembri said on Facebook following his win.

The Trilogy fight was slated to be one of the first spectated live sports events in the world post-coronavirus lockdown. With one win apiece, last night’s decider was the final page in a five-year chapter with Schembri emerging as the victor.

“Tough fight you put up Scott Dixon, respect for you always and forever,” Schembri said.

Dixon is a decorated boxer with a number of titles under his belt and holds the title of WBU super middleweight world champion which makes this historic win for Schembri all the sweeter.

