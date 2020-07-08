Champions League Bound! UEFA Confirms Floriana FC License Following Claims Of Foul Play

Florina Football Club will officially be competing in the Champions League next year after the UEFA licensing board confirmed the club’s license during a council meeting last night.

“During this evening’s MFA Council meeting, the UEFA Licensing Board have unanimously confirmed that the UEFA license obtained by Floriana FC is valid,” Floriana FC said in a Facebook status while celebrating the good news.

The decision to confirm the club’s UEFA license comes after longstanding rivals Valletta FC submitted a formal request to the MFA to “investigate serious claims” related to the foul play while Floriana obtained its license.

However, Valletta’s claims weren’t strong enough to sway the UEFA licensing board who confirmed Floriana’s license during last night’s council meeting.

As the club which finished top of this year’s Premier League table, Floriana will be participating in the UEFA Champions League. Meanwhile, the other teams who obtained a license (Valletta, Hibernians and Sirens) will take part in the UEFA Europa League.

