Birżebbuġa Skatepark Finally Reopens To Public For The First Time Since January

Birżebbuġa Skatepark has finally reopened to the public after being closed for seven months.

The skatepark’s management took to Facebook to announce the good news with photos and videos of BMXers already making use of the newly refurbished park.

The skatepark was closed on January 25th by the Birzebbuġa Local Council due to a number of health and safety issues.

The news came as a surprise to the skating community who were unable to skate after discovering a huge concrete block had been placed at the entrance of the park.

However, last Wednesday, the concrete block had been removed and just yesterday the skatepark had its lights turned on for the first time in almost seven months.

“Some of the enthusiasts have re-sealed some of the cracks on the surface and they said it’s now insured,” a representative of the skatepark told Lovin Malta.

The park also thanked vice mayor Scott Camilleri for his efforts in reopening the park.

