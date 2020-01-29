Birkirkara Makes Historic Signing Of Former Spain National Footballer Diego Capel

Former Spanish national Diego Capel will be bringing his deadly left leg to Maltese football after the 31-year-old sealed a deal with Birkirkara F.C.

The former Sevilla and Spanish national player sealed the deal on a six-month contract with Birkirkara with the option to extend his to for another year.

The 31-year-old left-winger made his senior debut with Sevilla when he was just 16 and has since gone on to play with Sporting CP, Genoa, Anderlecht and most recently, Extremadura.

He also earned 63 caps for Spain, topped off with his debut for the senior team in a World Cup qualifier against Denmark in 2008.

With Sevilla, Capel won six major trophies, including two UEFA Cups. He now hopes to add the Maltese Super Cup to that list.

Birkirkara F.C. will be wasting no time with their new signing, with the Spanish player expected to make his debut later today when the Stripes take on Czech side Banik Ostrava in a friendly match at Ta’ Qali.

