Beloved Maltese Footballer Josie Urpani Dies Aged 83: ‘He Represented All That Is Good In Football’

Former Maltese football player and Valletta FC legend Josie Urpani has passed away aged 83.

The attacking midfielder was a beloved and talented footballer who played most of his career with Valletta FC as well as the Malta national team.

“Josie Urpani represented all that is good in football. He was a skillful, intelligent, a prolific goal-scorer and, above all, a loyal and honest footballer. Being an amateur player, least insofar as I could ascertain, Urpani could have played for any club of his choosing but he always remained loyal to Valletta,” said Valletta FC.

Urpani was instrumental to Valletta FC’s success throughout the 60s, playing over 150 league matches, scoring 56 goals, and making 23 appearances in the FA Trophy competition. He also won three championships with Valletta FC as well as two FA Trophies.