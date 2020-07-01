‘Baseless, Incorrect And Defamatory’: Floriana FC Hits Out At ‘Malicious Attack’ By Valletta

Floriana FC has officially replied to longstanding rivals Valletta’s claims of foul play while obtaining a UEFA licence, calling the whole thing “another malicious attack” against the club.

In a statement issued by the club’s general secretary Dione Borg, Floriana said Valletta’s letter – which was submitted to the Malta Football Association earlier today – contains allegations which are “baseless, misleading, unfounded, incorrect and defamatory, aimed at the process with which Floriana FC acquired the UEFA license as Champions of the Maltese Premier League 2019/20, as well as the Club itself”.

“The fact remains that Floriana FC have furnished all documents request according to the rigorous process of the licensing board; a UEFA board,” the club continued. “The process in question was scrutinized, analyzed and confirmed by the same, which issues the UEFA License to Floriana FC on its on merits.”

“By means of these allegations, Valletta FC are going against the statute of the same MFA and for this reason, as has been previously stated, Floriana FC are holding Valletta FC responsible for the damages which may be incurred as a result of these actions, the antithesis of the spirit and/or rivalry in sports.”

“These actions by Valletta FC are merely part of a series of unjust and baseless attempts which have been made in an attempt to prohibit Floriana FC from, rightfully, compete in the Champions League, as Champions of Maltese football,” the statement finished.

Meanwhile, a busy and very eventful month has just kicked off in Floriana, with the official Premier league Trophy presentation and following celebration going down this Saturday.