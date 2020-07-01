د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

‘Baseless, Incorrect And Defamatory’: Floriana FC Hits Out At ‘Malicious Attack’ By Valletta

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Floriana FC has officially replied to longstanding rivals Valletta’s claims of foul play while obtaining a UEFA licence, calling the whole thing “another malicious attack” against the club.

In a statement issued by the club’s general secretary Dione Borg, Floriana said Valletta’s letter – which was submitted to the Malta Football Association earlier today – contains allegations which are “baseless, misleading, unfounded, incorrect and defamatory, aimed at the process with which Floriana FC acquired the UEFA license as Champions of the Maltese Premier League 2019/20, as well as the Club itself”.

“The fact remains that Floriana FC have furnished all documents request according to the rigorous process of the licensing board; a UEFA board,” the club continued. “The process in question was scrutinized, analyzed and confirmed by the same, which issues the UEFA License to Floriana FC on its on merits.”

“By means of these allegations, Valletta FC are going against the statute of the same MFA and for this reason, as has been previously stated, Floriana FC are holding Valletta FC responsible for the damages which may be incurred as a result of these actions, the antithesis of the spirit and/or rivalry in sports.”

“These actions by Valletta FC are merely part of a series of unjust and baseless attempts which have been made in an attempt to prohibit Floriana FC from, rightfully, compete in the Champions League, as Champions of Maltese football,” the statement finished.

Meanwhile, a busy and very eventful month has just kicked off in Floriana, with the official Premier league Trophy presentation and following celebration going down this Saturday.

What do you make of this latest statement?

READ NEXT: Valletta FC Submits Formal Request To 'Investigate Serious Claims' Over Floriana's UEFA Licence

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK