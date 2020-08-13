Atlético Madrid Or RB Leipzig? Win Big From Malta With The Right Choice
Buckle up, sports fans! The UEFA Champions League is back for another exciting single-elimination Quarter-Final knockout match. And this time, it’s Bundesliga’s third-place finishers RB Leipzig versus La Liga’s third-place finishers Atlético Madrid.
With only 90 minutes separating the Spanish and German sides from a spot at the Champions League’s prestigious Semi-Final stage, there’s a whole lot at stake for this one.
Earlier this year, Leipzig managed to finish both legs of their Round of 16 matches, demolishing Tottenham with an aggregate of 4-0. Meanwhile, Atlético’s Premier League challengers were up against the much tougher Liverpool, but after taking the historic giants to extra time in the second leg, the resilient Spanish managed to emerge victorious.
This is the first time that the two clubs will meet competitively… with the match-up being Leipzig’s first draw against a Spanish club in a European competition. Leipzig has had a whole lot of penalties in the run-up to this match, with four of their last eight goals coming from the penalty spot.
Meanwhile, Atlético Madrid has a great record to live up to, having always progressed against German opposition in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League. And yes, that includes Leverkusen (2014/5 and 2016/7) and Bayern Munich (2015/6). In fact, their last failure to do so was back in the 1974 final against Bayer Munich.
On paper, one team seems to be heading to a relatively easy victory… but the beauty of the game means you can never really know until the last whistle is blown.
Without their star forward Timo Werner, Leipzig might have their work cut out for them when it comes to finding dangerous enough plays. Meanwhile, the Diego Simeone-led team will most likely be working to form an impenetrable defensive strategy that breaks their German competitors down.
