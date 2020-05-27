Angry Valletta FC Fan Page Takes Aim AT MFA Premier League Decision With Barrage Of Memes

While Floriana FC fans took to the streets to celebrate the club’s unusual premier league win, Valletta FC fans took to Facebook to troll the heck out of the Malta Football Association.

Valletta fans are displeased with the outcome of an MFA Council meeting which saw nearly 63% of voters decide to give Floriana the league with six games left and with Valletta FC trailing by only three points.

The unprecedented decision has created a rift in Maltese football with some clubs seeking legal action. On the other hand, fans have sought other ways to gain retribution.

Most notably, Facebook group Valletta FC Fans didn’t hold back in showing how they truly feel about the outcome and have been on a spiteful trolling spree against MFA’s President, Bjorn Vassallo…

The group has turned into an MFA meme page, taking shots at the organisation and council for their reasoning behind their voting process.

And even going as far as condemning the MFA to its death.

Birkirkara FC also expressed their disappointment with the decision taken with technical director Michael Valenzia stating that the team is seeking legal advice.

“After seeing some incredible maneuvers, I just cannot have faith in the leadership of the MFA anymore,” Valletta FC vice-president Alexander Fenech said about recent events.

In the wake of the controversial decision taken regarding the sporting outcome of the Premier League, Vassallo will address a press conference tonight at 7pm on TVM2.

