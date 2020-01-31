د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

After 13 Years, Malta’s Futsal Team Gains Its First-Ever Point In A Competitive Tournament

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Malta’s national futsal team made history yesterday after the squad bagged its first-ever point at an international competitive tournament since forming in 2007.

A 13-year-drought has finally come to an end after Malta drew 1-1 with highly-ranked Greece at the UEFA Futsal EURO Qualifiers at the National Sports School in Pembroke yesterday.

The draw was much more significant for the Maltese side who have now recorded their first-ever point at a competitive futsal tournament. 

Malta’s futsal team has been performing on a competitive level since 2007 but have failed to score a point in both the Fifa Futsal World Cup qualification round and the UEFA Futsal Champions qualification round, that is, until now…

Following a scoreless first half, Malta came into the second with all guns blazing and hit home with a beautiful shot by Carl Azzopardi, putting them up 1-0. It wasn’t until the final five minutes that Greece retaliated and leveled the playing field with a goal from Dimitrios Karmis.

Malta is currently hosting Group C of the UEFA Futsal EURO qualifiers made up of Poland, Sweden and Greece.

Despite opening the tournament with a heartbreaking 6-4 loss against Sweden, Malta’s futsal team can be proud of the fact they have managed to put up a point in the tournament, something that had not been done before by the boys in red.

The team has another chance to capitilise on their good fortune as they face group leaders and already-qualified Poland at Pembroke this Saturday, at 7 pm.

Share this post to show your support for Malta’s futsal team

READ NEXT: Birkirkara Makes Historic Signing Of Former Spain National Footballer Diego Capel

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK