After 13 Years, Malta’s Futsal Team Gains Its First-Ever Point In A Competitive Tournament
Malta’s national futsal team made history yesterday after the squad bagged its first-ever point at an international competitive tournament since forming in 2007.
A 13-year-drought has finally come to an end after Malta drew 1-1 with highly-ranked Greece at the UEFA Futsal EURO Qualifiers at the National Sports School in Pembroke yesterday.
The draw was much more significant for the Maltese side who have now recorded their first-ever point at a competitive futsal tournament.
Malta’s futsal team has been performing on a competitive level since 2007 but have failed to score a point in both the Fifa Futsal World Cup qualification round and the UEFA Futsal Champions qualification round, that is, until now…
Following a scoreless first half, Malta came into the second with all guns blazing and hit home with a beautiful shot by Carl Azzopardi, putting them up 1-0. It wasn’t until the final five minutes that Greece retaliated and leveled the playing field with a goal from Dimitrios Karmis.
Malta is currently hosting Group C of the UEFA Futsal EURO qualifiers made up of Poland, Sweden and Greece.
Despite opening the tournament with a heartbreaking 6-4 loss against Sweden, Malta’s futsal team can be proud of the fact they have managed to put up a point in the tournament, something that had not been done before by the boys in red.
The team has another chance to capitilise on their good fortune as they face group leaders and already-qualified Poland at Pembroke this Saturday, at 7 pm.