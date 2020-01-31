After 13 Years, Malta’s Futsal Team Gains Its First-Ever Point In A Competitive Tournament

Malta’s national futsal team made history yesterday after the squad bagged its first-ever point at an international competitive tournament since forming in 2007.

A 13-year-drought has finally come to an end after Malta drew 1-1 with highly-ranked Greece at the UEFA Futsal EURO Qualifiers at the National Sports School in Pembroke yesterday.

The draw was much more significant for the Maltese side who have now recorded their first-ever point at a competitive futsal tournament.

Malta’s futsal team has been performing on a competitive level since 2007 but have failed to score a point in both the Fifa Futsal World Cup qualification round and the UEFA Futsal Champions qualification round, that is, until now…