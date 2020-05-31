Single Perspex Glass Accepted At Maltese Nail Salons Despite Health Authorities Requiring Two

Maltese nail salons continue to operate with a singular perspex glass between technicians and clients despite the two glass legal requirement.

“We have not been checked yet, but several places have. All protocols are in place. Except for double perspex,” Sue Caruana from Beauty Inc. told Lovin Malta.

The new double perspex rule sparked outrage amongst beauticians, with many salons refusing to install a second glass after already installing one prior to the new rule being announced.

“Those that have been checked have one perspex and this has been accepted, however, there’s no update from health authorities on this matter.”

Nail salons, hairdressers and other non-essential retail stores reopened their doors last Friday following a two-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For many, business has been good, but it will take some time before they recuperate from the economic ramifications caused by the virus.

“We are full. However, we are working at 50% due to spacing and to allow us time to clean. It will take time for us to get back to the volumes of work we had before but this is expected.”

“This is a financially very, very hard time. It will take a long time to catch up with bills and rent, etc. One day at a time.”

Though nail salons are open again, they aren’t able to offer their complete services given that some restrictions are still in place.

“Beauty and semi-permanent make up is still very restricted or not allowed. We are hoping to have restrictions lifted so that we can work,” Sue ended.

In an interview this morning, Robert Abela announced that the government will be lifting more COVID-19 restrictions tomorrow and include the reopening of bars and gyms. Malta’s airport and ports are expected to open on Wednesday 1st July as well.

