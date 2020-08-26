Seventy-Six Loggerhead Turtles Hatch At Golden Bay
Seventy-six loggerhead turtles hatched and made it to sea at Golden Bay.
A total of 99 eggs were laid in this same nest.
Good luck babies!
Posted by Nature Trust – FEE Malta on Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Nature Trust Malta announced this half an hour ago, saying that DNA tests are once again being made on the turtle nest.
One of the hatchlings is undergoing rehab, as it was found to be particularly weak.
Earlier this week, 50 loggerhead turtles hatched at this same beach.