Seventy-Six Loggerhead Turtles Hatch At Golden Bay

Seventy-six loggerhead turtles hatched and made it to sea at Golden Bay.

NTM is very happy to announce another successful nest hatching, this time of Golden Sands. 76 young…

Nature Trust Malta announced this half an hour ago, saying that DNA tests are once again being made on the turtle nest.

One of the hatchlings is undergoing rehab, as it was found to be particularly weak.

Earlier this week, 50 loggerhead turtles hatched at this same beach.

