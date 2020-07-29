SDM Says There Are ‘Too Many Unanswered Questions’ About August Examinations
Student organisation SDM spoke about how concerned students are being left in the dark regarding what will happen in August and September when the postponed O-level and A-level examinations are planned to take place.
The decision to have the MATSEC Revision classes online has also sparked questions about the safety of having an exam hall filled with hundreds of students.
“One has to understand that students have been preparing for these examinations for nearly a year now, and it is only understandable that an inevitable toll on their mental health will be taken given the current situation.” said SDM in their post.
Too Many Unanswered Questions.
SDM would like to express its concern on the developing situation regarding O’Levels and…
Posted by SDM – Studenti Demokristjani Maltin on Wednesday, July 29, 2020
SDM expressed that there is a “sense of unpreparedness” surrounding the O-level and A-level exams. They also stated that “students must be advised accordingly and urgently”.
A spokesperson for SDM told Lovin Malta that the student organisation has no official suggestions at this time about what should be done, seeing as this is a complex and unprecedented situation.
“When these suggestions will eventually be formulated, consultation with the students themselves will be given utmost importance,” they said.