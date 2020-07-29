SDM Says There Are ‘Too Many Unanswered Questions’ About August Examinations

SDM would like to express its concern on the developing situation regarding O’Levels and…

The decision to have the MATSEC Revision classes online has also sparked questions about the safety of having an exam hall filled with hundreds of students.

Student organisation SDM spoke about how concerned students are being left in the dark regarding what will happen in August and September when the postponed O-level and A-level examinations are planned to take place.

SDM expressed that there is a “sense of unpreparedness” surrounding the O-level and A-level exams. They also stated that “students must be advised accordingly and urgently”.

A spokesperson for SDM told Lovin Malta that the student organisation has no official suggestions at this time about what should be done, seeing as this is a complex and unprecedented situation.

“When these suggestions will eventually be formulated, consultation with the students themselves will be given utmost importance,” they said.

