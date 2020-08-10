Sarah Zerafa Drops Mysterious Teaser Ahead Of Malta’s Got Talent’s Big Announcement
Malta’s renowned model and well-known Instagram influencer Sarah Zerafa, known as Sosa to her fans, has dropped a mysterious teaser that left people curious as to what will be announced later tonight – and if it has anything to do with Malta’s Got Talent.
“Set your alarms, 6.15pm, it’s happening today!” Sosa said on her Instagram stories.
Her teaser comes after MGT announced they’ll be revealing their judges tonight at 6pm tonight – and as rumours swirl that Sosa might be one of those judges.
Can’t wait to reveal our Judges! ❌
????18:00 onwards????
#MaltasGotTalent
Posted by Malta’s Got Talent on Sunday, August 9, 2020
These rumours were further strengthened when Sosa expressed her excitement for a long-awaited “project” which she has been working on for weeks in a series of videos.
Nothing’s been confirmed yet, so we’ll have to stay tuned till tonight to see whether Sosa will be gracing the judge’s panel in the first season of MGT.
Zerafa’s career took off after an incident where she sustained injuries from her dog in 2016 and needed reconstructive plastic surgery on her lips.
It was a turning point in her career and is an admirable feat that can be credited for the growth of her fanbase seeing as she became a source of inspiration and empowerment for many in Malta, especially those who others have tried to keep down.