Sarah Zerafa Drops Mysterious Teaser Ahead Of Malta’s Got Talent’s Big Announcement

Malta’s renowned model and well-known Instagram influencer Sarah Zerafa, known as Sosa to her fans, has dropped a mysterious teaser that left people curious as to what will be announced later tonight – and if it has anything to do with Malta’s Got Talent.

“Set your alarms, 6.15pm, it’s happening today!” Sosa said on her Instagram stories.

Her teaser comes after MGT announced they’ll be revealing their judges tonight at 6pm tonight – and as rumours swirl that Sosa might be one of those judges.

These rumours were further strengthened when Sosa expressed her excitement for a long-awaited “project” which she has been working on for weeks in a series of videos.