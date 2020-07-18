Robert Abela Wears Facemask In Public For The First Time Since Start Of COVID-19
Malta is at the tail-end of the COVID-19 pandemic and we finally know what Prime Minister Robert Abela looks like wearing a facemask.
It took a trip to the European Council to discuss upcoming EU budgets for Abela to don a facemask and to be honest, he doesn’t look too shabby in one.
Abela means all business in Brussels where he was snapped wearing a facemask bearing the Maltese flag…
… which makes sense given that he’s representing the country on the EU stage.
For the longest time, Abela was holding out on wearing a facemask in public and even outlasted President Trump who earlier this week was snapped wearing a facemask while visiting the Walter Reed military hospital outside Washington.
Although Malta is out of a public health emergency, the country isn’t clear of the COVID-19 pandemic just yet and earlier today registered a new, imported case bringing the total number of active cases up to four.
People are still being encouraged to follow basic COVID-19 mitigation measures including social distancing measures and wearing facemasks and it seems like Robert Abela has taken that to heart.