Robert Abela Wears Facemask In Public For The First Time Since Start Of COVID-19

Malta is at the tail-end of the COVID-19 pandemic and we finally know what Prime Minister Robert Abela looks like wearing a facemask.

It took a trip to the European Council to discuss upcoming EU budgets for Abela to don a facemask and to be honest, he doesn’t look too shabby in one. 

Abela means all business in Brussels where he was snapped wearing a facemask bearing the Maltese flag…

… which makes sense given that he’s representing the country on the EU stage. 

For the longest time, Abela was holding out on wearing a facemask in public and even outlasted President Trump who earlier this week was snapped wearing a facemask while visiting the Walter Reed military hospital outside Washington.

Although Malta is out of a public health emergency, the country isn’t clear of the COVID-19 pandemic just yet and earlier today registered a new, imported case bringing the total number of active cases up to four.

People are still being encouraged to follow basic COVID-19 mitigation measures including social distancing measures and wearing facemasks and it seems like Robert Abela has taken that to heart. 

