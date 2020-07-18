Robert Abela Wears Facemask In Public For The First Time Since Start Of COVID-19

Malta is at the tail-end of the COVID-19 pandemic and we finally know what Prime Minister Robert Abela looks like wearing a facemask.

It took a trip to the European Council to discuss upcoming EU budgets for Abela to don a facemask and to be honest, he doesn’t look too shabby in one.

Abela means all business in Brussels where he was snapped wearing a facemask bearing the Maltese flag…

… which makes sense given that he’s representing the country on the EU stage.

For the longest time, Abela was holding out on wearing a facemask in public and even outlasted President Trump who earlier this week was snapped wearing a facemask while visiting the Walter Reed military hospital outside Washington.