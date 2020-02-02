Throwback: Remember Ira Losco’s Take On The Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Whether you’ve been a fan of Ira since 7th Wonder, or if she only just managed to win you over with Walk on Water, one thing is certain – anyone around in 2003 will remember this song being everywhere.

And as the world gears up for 2020’s first Super Bowl performance, it’s time to go back to Malta’s very own glorious SB half-time moment… straight from the local queen of pop herself.

Reaching Higher was chosen as the theme song for the Games of the Small States of Europe way back in 2003.

The lyrics, passionate as ever, speak of the locals from small states living to their fullest potential, despite any challenges that may hold them back.

And if you’re going to pretend you don’t remember the tune at the very least, then you’re a liar.

Reaching higher

We can touch all our dreams

This desire

to believe and achieve

There was also a follow-up performance on Xarabank, because of course.

