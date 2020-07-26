Red Electrick’s Latest Summer Tune Passes The Vibe Check

The good-feel song is matched with a brightly-coloured music video which encapsulates every possible niche of summer vibes from classic ballet to circa ABBA outfits and dances.

‘Come Alive’ is now the 6th official release of their award-winning album ‘Tragic Optimistic’ which was recorded and produced at Railway Studios.

Red Electrick is back with a catchy and infectious summer tune that will have you grooving from the very first guitar note.

Without a doubt, REK has become a leader in the Maltese pop industry and they are not showing any signs of slowing down. Their determination to provide quality content to their fans shows in the music they create and in the performances they give on any stage they bless.

Now that events are slowly showing up on our calendars again, be sure to stay on the lookout for Red Electrick’s gigs in the coming weeks.

We might not have been able to get all that we wanted out of this year but one thing that we can maintain for sure is an optimistic outlook fuelled by quality music and amazing visuals like these that will take you on a musical ride pumped with bass and treble that will have your soul and feet on fire.