Queen Hannah! Miss St Julians Is Now Miss Malta After Winning Pageant Grand Final Last Night

Miss St Julians 2020 Hannah Giacchino is now Miss Malta 2020 after she was crowned the new queen at last night’s Grand Final at MFCC.

Giacchino will now represent Malta in the prestigious Miss Earth 2020 pageant held later this year.

Giacchino succeeds 2019’s Miss Malta Alexia Tabone who was present at last night’s event to crown the new queen.

Miss Sliema Natalya Galdes came in at a close second which earned her the title of Miss Republic of Malta 2020. She was followed by Miss Qrendi Amanda Bezzine who won the title of Miss Tourism Malta 2020.

Prestige and titles weren’t the only things that were won last night, however. Miss Malta also cashed in a nice sum €1,500, Miss Republic of Malta a sum €1,000 and Miss Tourism of Malta a sum of €500.

