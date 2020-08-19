Popular Valletta Bar Closes Temporarily But Urges People Not To Scream Blue Murder At Those Which Stay Open

A popular Valletta bar has decided to close its doors temporarily to protect public safety but is defending those who decide to stay open.

Beloved Valletta bar Café Society took to Facebook to announce that it will be closing its doors temporarily and will use this downtime to go back to the drawing board for a highly-anticipated return.

“In the interest of public safety and until clearer guidelines are issued, Café Society will be temporarily closing its doors.”

“Whilst we technically do have a license to also serve food, we are currently not geared up to offer you guys something of the quality or standard we are accustomed to delivering,” it said.

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a new set of government measures have been rolled out to mitigate the spread of the virus.

As part of those measures, bars have been granted permission to stay open as long as they serve food including a packet of crisps.

Though the decision has proven to be highly controversial, with Maltese doctors threatening industrial action, Café Society has helped shed some light on the reality of being a bar owner during a pandemic.

“We’d like to say that we really do appreciate the government’s efforts to try to keep as many places as possible operational.”

“Peoples’ livelihoods depend on these establishments. Bars are not just a place where people go to do stupid things that they will regret in the morning.”

Recent data suggests that Malta’s economy was impacted greatly by the COVID-19 pandemic with a significant decrease in turnover across the accommodation and food services from April to July.

“Whilst we are in a lucky position to take a seat at the sidelines and strategise, some others are dying,” it said.

The new measures come into effect today as Malta records 47 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of active cases stands at 677.

“Bars are an integral part of the fabric of our culture, Malta’s bar scene has flourished in the past few years and has put Malta on the world map as a destination of excellence, it is not just a matter of shutting down.”

“So here’s an appeal to you, when the guidelines are issued, keep a level head and try to play ball as much as possible. The authorities are trying their best to keep all the pint glasses on the tray while they are negotiating their way through this crowded quagmire that is the pandemic,” it ended.

