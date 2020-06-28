Eco-Friendly Machines Turning Plastic Trash Into Free Pet Food Are A Hit With The Strays

Eco-friendly feeding machines in Gozo that allow you to dispose of your plastic water bottles in exchange for free pet food are proving popular with the island’s stray population.

The three machines were inaugurated last month by Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri and both the prime minister’s wife Lydia Abela and daughter Giorgia Mae.

Since then, they’ve proven to be highly popular with strays who have been pictured feeding at the stations.