Eco-Friendly Machines Turning Plastic Trash Into Free Pet Food Are A Hit With The Strays
Eco-friendly feeding machines in Gozo that allow you to dispose of your plastic water bottles in exchange for free pet food are proving popular with the island’s stray population.
The three machines were inaugurated last month by Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri and both the prime minister’s wife Lydia Abela and daughter Giorgia Mae.
Since then, they’ve proven to be highly popular with strays who have been pictured feeding at the stations.
Photo Credit: Jelena Andric
The machines have been placed at parking lots in Victoria and Marsalforn as well as the Mġarr Marina. They operate on solar power and encourage people to take care of the environment by incentivising them to dispose of their empty plastic bottles at the station.
In return, the machine will dispense food in bowls for stray cats and dogs.