Wildlife Warrior! 13-Year-Old Maltese Girl Single-Handedly Raises $1,000 For Animals Affected By Australian Bushfires
A 13-year-old Maltese girl has single-handedly raised up to A$1,000 to help animals who have been affected by the Australian bushfires.
Kayla was so distraught by the bushfires tormenting Australia and its wildlife that she was ready to pack up her things and head Down Under to help.
“Kayla loves animals and they’ve gotten her through some hard times at school,” the young girl’s other told Lovin Malta. “One of her favourite soft toys as a kid was a koala, given to her from the owner of BirdPark Malta.”
Unfortunately, going to Australia was not going to happen. But the next morning she had a plan.
Kayla would raise money for the bushfire wildfire rescue and she did it in the most sincere and effective way a kid can… by holding a bake sale at school.
“I wished her good luck and could not believe she was doing this and all by herself,” her mother said. “She really got out of her comfort zone and grew up overnight.”
Determined to go out of her way to help those in need, Kayla wrote a letter to her headteacher about holding a bake sale and it moved him to tears.
She even went out and asked people for sponsorship.
Some refused to offer a helping hand, saying that it wasn’t their problem, but despite this setback, Kayla continued reaching out… and her efforts were not in vain.
Kayla raised up to $1,000 Australian dollars from the combined efforts of sponsorships and bake sales which even got the attention of Zoos Victoria as well as the late Steve Irwin’s Australia Zoo…
“Kayla has done this all by herself and it’s tough when no other kids joined in,” her mother said. “People keep saying well it’s not our country, and no it not, but it’s our planet.”
“I’m so proud of my daughter, she truly is a wildlife warrior.”
The money will be donated to Zoos Victoria and Australia Zoos over the next few days.