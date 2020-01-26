Wildlife Warrior! 13-Year-Old Maltese Girl Single-Handedly Raises $1,000 For Animals Affected By Australian Bushfires

A 13-year-old Maltese girl has single-handedly raised up to A$1,000 to help animals who have been affected by the Australian bushfires.

Kayla was so distraught by the bushfires tormenting Australia and its wildlife that she was ready to pack up her things and head Down Under to help.

“Kayla loves animals and they’ve gotten her through some hard times at school,” the young girl’s other told Lovin Malta. “One of her favourite soft toys as a kid was a koala, given to her from the owner of BirdPark Malta.”

Unfortunately, going to Australia was not going to happen. But the next morning she had a plan.

Kayla would raise money for the bushfire wildfire rescue and she did it in the most sincere and effective way a kid can… by holding a bake sale at school.