‘We’re Sick And Tired,’ Activists Say As Animal Welfare Finds No Abuse On Madliena Dobermans

Animal activists have reacted to a state welfare service saying they found no signs of abuse of a pair of dogs in Madliena.

“We are sick and we are tired. And we are fed up of having the authorities telling us there is no neglect and no abuse when the dogs are sick, caged and drinking green water,” the Association of Abandoned Animals said.

Their comments came after Animal Welfare conducted an investigation into alleged abuse in relation to two Dobermans in Madliena which were reported multiple times and deemed that there is, in fact, no sign of abuse on these dogs.

The Association of Abandoned Animals has spoken out about this ruling disagreeing and calling for better decisions to be made to ensure the safety of animals which are being abused or at risk of being abused.

The two Dobermans in question have been filmed pacing around a cage seemingly malnourished and drinking murky green water by animal activist Maxine Borg.

However, the owners said that one of the Dobermans was suffering from sandfly, and was sickly at the time of recording.

