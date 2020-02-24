‘We Just Want Our Little Girl Back’: Dog Owner Appeals For Malta’s Help To Find Her Missing Daisy
A dog owner is reaching out to the public to help find her lost dog, Daisy.
Daisy is a newly-adopted dog who went missing on Sunday 23rd February after she slipped out of her collar and dashed.
Daisy escaped near Valley Road in Msida and hasn’t been seen since.
Daisy is micro-chipped and is very friendly. She gets startled with sudden movements.
If you find Daisy please get in touch with the dog’s owner at 79342818 or 79287868.