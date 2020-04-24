‘We Cannot Do This Much Longer’: Influx Of Horses Surrendered To Maltese Charity As Donations Come To A Grinding Halt

It’s hard enough for a horse charity to stay afloat in normal times let alone during a pandemic when donations have come to a grinding halt and more horses are being surrendered due to their high maintenance costs. The COVID-19 has spelled disaster for RMJ’s Horse Rescue, Malta’s only charity dedicated to neglected horses, which isn’t only experiencing a shortage of donations during these troubling times but has to deal with intaking more horses than usual, some in extremely poor conditions.

“We have now gone up another five horses in just one week and are receiving almost daily requests to take more horses. The situation is getting out of hand,” they said in a Facebook post. “The COVID-19 situation is having a horrible effect on horses. 5 new additions, especially in poor condition, are going to cost us a minimum of €1000 per month excluding all the vet and farrier work they need.” While most sanctuaries are dealing with a shortage of donations as a result of the coronavirus, RMJ also has to deal with an influx of abandoned horses which is putting a strain on their resources.

“Horses are expensive and with people losing jobs many people are surrendering their horses,” a representative of the charity told Lovin Malta. “In two weeks we had four surrendered to us and another two seized from animal welfare,” they said. “Next week we already have another three arriving.” The situation is such that if it continues this way, RMJ will have no choice but to close their doors to neglected horses needing a home, leading to their inevitable slaughter. “We are keeping expenses as low as possible but the basic care needed for a horse to be happy and healthy will be given. At the point when we are no longer able to do that our doors will close and yes horses will be left in the same neglectful conditions or slaughtered,” they said in a Facebook post.