WATCH: Two Malnourished Doberman Locked In A Madliena Cage With Nothing But Dirty Water To Drink

The video, which was sent by animal activist Maxine Borg, shows the two Doberman pacing up and down the cage, malnourished and desperate for attention.

A video sent to Lovin Malta shows two sickly Doberman locked in a cage with nothing but dirty, green water to drink.

“I came here today to see if it was true,” Maxine said. “Two Doberman kept in this metal cage. On the 1st of July, I reported this case, along with 20 other people.”

Yet two months later, the Dobermans are still stuck in the cage and one seems to be in a dire situation with clear signs of malnourishment and sickness around its face.

“One has a discharge from its eye which is white and green, a clear sign of infection,” Maxine said.

Not only is this a clear sign of neglect, but both dogs have their ears cropped and their tails clipped, which is an illegal practice in Malta.

Animal Welfare has been informed about the situation.

What do you make of this? Let us know in the comments below