WATCH: Trapper ‘Threatens To Kill’ BirdLife Malta Officer For Calling The Police

BirdLife Malta has just released footage of an incident in which one of its Conservation Officers was hurled aggressive insults by a trapper who even “threatened to kill her”.

Alice Tribe was approached by a trapper after she reported an incident of illegal finch trapping at Marfa Ridge back in November 7th, 2019.

While waiting for the police to conduct their search, Alice was approached by a hostile trapper who hurled insults at her, calling her a ‘bastard’ and a ‘bitch.’ The man even said that he would have killed her if he was a woman.