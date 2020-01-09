WATCH: Trapper ‘Threatens To Kill’ BirdLife Malta Officer For Calling The Police
BirdLife Malta has just released footage of an incident in which one of its Conservation Officers was hurled aggressive insults by a trapper who even “threatened to kill her”.
Alice Tribe was approached by a trapper after she reported an incident of illegal finch trapping at Marfa Ridge back in November 7th, 2019.
While waiting for the police to conduct their search, Alice was approached by a hostile trapper who hurled insults at her, calling her a ‘bastard’ and a ‘bitch.’ The man even said that he would have killed her if he was a woman.
Following the incident, BirdLife Malta filed two reports at Mellieħa Police Station, one for verbal abuse and the other for illegal trapping of a protected species.
The trapper was arraigned today with regard to the verbal abuse case and, in court, he admitted to the charges brought against him. He was fined a meagre €20.
According to BirdLife Malta, ALE are now expected to press separate charges for illegal trapping.