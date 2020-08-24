WATCH: Sliema Resident Pretends To Pick Up Dog Poop Before Running Away

د . إAEDSRر . س

A shameless Sliema resident was caught in the act of not cleaning up after his dog after it left a fresh one on the curb of someone’s home.

What goes around comes around, and this dog owner thought he could get away with sneakily breaking the law.

Thankfully, home CCTV footage captured the whole incident, bringing to light an issue that plagues the streets of Sliema.

Strangely enough, the man goes through the effort of taking out a disposable bag in order to pick up his dog’s poop but instead decides to scurry away after making sure that the coast is clear.

The video has since been shared on a local Facebook group with many condemning the man and his actions.

Apart from breaking the law, the dog owner also contributes to the problems of hygiene, health and safety.

Most recently, vets have warned of the resurgence of a contagious virus known as parvovirus which is transferred through the contact of faeces and has the potential to kill dogs.

