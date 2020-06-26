WATCH: Sea Turtle Released At Ħondoq Bay After Being In Treatment For Six Months

د . إAEDSRر . س

A large crowd gathered in Gozo this morning to bid a rescued cute turtle farewell.

The turtle was found trapped in a fishnet in Marsalforn six months ago suffering serious injuries. It was taken to Malta for treatement and received has medical attention from a specially dedicated nurse ever since.

It was finally released back in to wild earlier this morning at Ħondoq Ir-Rummien bay.

In the video, his carer can be see standing produly and cheering on the adult turtle as he makes his way back to the water.

Many children came to see the show, trying their best to squeeze in and get the best shot of this rare event!

