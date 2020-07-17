WATCH: San Anton Swan Returns Home After One Month In Isolation To Treat Pus-Filled Abscess

A San Anton swan has returned to its pond today, one month after it was taken into isolation to be treated for a bacterial infection.

The swan was being kept in isolation in order to treat bumblefoot – a bacterial infection found on the toes, hocks and pads of a swan and characterised by a pus-filled abscess.

And it seems like the treatment went well, with video footage indicating that the magnificent creature has returned to its beloved pond.

“Thanks to everyone who contributed to this success – those who first sounded the alarm on Balzan People, those who helped me follow up, and also Environmental Landscapes Consortium Ltd who did everything in their power to help this swan and kept us updated with its progress,” animal activist Alison Bezzina said in a Facebook post.

The swan was introduced to San Anton gardens just over a month ago following the mysterious death of two previous swans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the change in habitat caused it to develop bumblefoot and it was immediately taken in for treatment.