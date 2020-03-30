د . إAEDSRر . س

WATCH: Pod Of Dolphins Take Advantage Of Lockdown By Exploring Sliema Creek

With fewer people on the streets and fewer boats on the water, Malta’s environment is improving drastically and with that some remarkable things have happened…

…like a pod of dolphins swimming around Sliema creek earlier today.

It’s a rare enough sight to see dolphins swim around Malta let alone inside the harbour and around Sliema creek…which is usually bustling with boat activity.

However, the current pandemic has slowed down all activity on land and on the sea and the dolphins have noticed.

The pod took the lack of boating as a welcoming sign and ventured into the harbour in what may be the first time in a long time and it’s the most spectacular thing to watch from your balcony.

Dolphins usually linger around fish farms and to see a pod swimming in and around Sliema is truly remarkable!

