WATCH: Playful Dolphins Put On An Amazing Show As They Leap And Splash Near Malta’s Shores

Malta has been blessed with plenty of amazing dolphin videos this year but this might be the best of them all.

Fashion blogger Jade Zammit Stevens happened to be at the right moment at the right time when a pod of playful dolphins decided to put on a show, leaping into the air for nearby boats.



The playful dolphins get super close to the boat and twist and swirl in excitement as they play in the refreshing Mediterranean sea.

Dolphin sightings became a common occurrence throughout the COVID-19 pandemic when Malta’s seas were untouched and unspoiled by human interference.

Although the bustle of boats has returned, the dolphins have remained close by and continue to leave us in awe at their beauty and playfulness.

