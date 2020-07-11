د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Playful Dolphins Put On An Amazing Show As They Leap And Splash Near Malta’s Shores

Author profile image

By

1
Article Featured Image

Malta has been blessed with plenty of amazing dolphin videos this year but this might be the best of them all.

Fashion blogger Jade Zammit Stevens happened to be at the right moment at the right time when a pod of playful dolphins decided to put on a show, leaping into the air for nearby boats.


The playful dolphins get super close to the boat and twist and swirl in excitement as they play in the refreshing Mediterranean sea.

Dolphin sightings became a common occurrence throughout the COVID-19 pandemic when Malta’s seas were untouched and unspoiled by human interference.

Although the bustle of boats has returned, the dolphins have remained close by and continue to leave us in awe at their beauty and playfulness.

Tag someone who would love to see this!

READ NEXT: WATCH: Holly The Springer Spaniel Is Malta's Most Adorable Anti-Plastic Warrior Keeping Our Beaches Clean

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK